CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday warned the public about a string of armed robberies that all happened within just over an hour in Edgewater this past weekend.

In each incident, the suspects came up to the victims on foot – in one case, they got out of a white sport-utility vehicle, police said. The suspects displayed a gun and demanded the victims’ cellphone and cash, police said.

The robbers also demanded that the victims provide the passwords for the cellphones and turn off their tracking features, police said.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations on Saturday, Dec. 12:

• At 7:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of North Paulina Street;

• At 7:33 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Peterson Avenue;

• At 7:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of North Glenwood Avenue;

• At 8:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Edgewater Avenue.

The suspects are both described as Black males between 15 and 18 years old. One stands 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 to 150 pounds with a dark brown complexion, while the other stands 5 feet 10 to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 to 175 pounds, also with a dark brown complexion. Police did not indicate what the suspects were wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

