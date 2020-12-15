CHICAGO (CBS) — As a major winter storm passes to our south on Wednesday, we could be brushed with scattered snow showers – especially for areas east of I-55 and through Northwest Indiana.
We only expect minor amounts of snow Wednesday, but the timing could affect the morning commute. Elevated surfaces may become slippery.
Also, a northeast wind flow off the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan could generate some lakeside snow showers as well.
The low for Tuesday night is 28 under cloudy skies. The high for Wednesday is 35.
By Thursday, the storm is wrapping up along the New England coast, taking the moisture away from us. Clouds will linger both Thursday and Friday.
The high for Thursday is 36.
A fast-moving disturbance this weekend could bring rain and snow showers Saturday. Slow clearing takes place for Sunday.
