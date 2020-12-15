CHICAGO (CBS) — The Village of Glen Ellyn’s Board President is stepping down.
Diane McGinley, who was sworn in as Village President in 2017, will leave the board effective January 2021. McGinley made the announcement at the Village of Glen Ellyn’s board meeting on Monday December 14.
In a news release, McGinley said “I have worked alongside remarkable people including Village staff, regional and school leaders, business owners, volunteers, faith groups, friends and neighbors. Together working to make Glen Ellyn a better place.”
The Board approved Trustee Craig Pryde as president pro tem from January 1, 2021 through April 30, 2021. The Village Board will appoint an acting President at a future Village Board Meeting to finish out McGinley’s term.
A Spring Consolidated Election will be held on April 6 when the new president will be formally elected.
According to the Village of Glen Ellyn, both McGinley and the village board worked on several capital improvement projects including the completion of the Taylor Avenue underpass and worked to earmark $20 million of federal funds for a pedestrian tunnel and new train station project, set for 2024.
McGinley said she was proud of the relationships the Village of Glen Ellyn established “with College of DuPage, Lombard and other neighboring
communities, as well as the Park District, Library and schools.”
“I will miss this great community and all the engaged and passionate residents. Thank you for allowing me to represent you over the years,” McGinley said.
“President McGinley’s service and dedication to the Glen Ellyn community has been exemplary and we’ve had many notable achievements under her leadership,” said Village Manager Mark Franz. “Village staff and the community wish her well in her future endeavors.”
