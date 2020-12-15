CHICAGO (CBS) — A murder suspect remains on the loose.

One who escaped from custody after jumping out a car window at a Gary, Indiana McDonald’s. CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross found out more about how he did it and his criminal background.

Law enforcement officials continue to search for the man. Text warnings were sent out after an accused murderer was transported from Texas to northwest Indiana and got out of the window of transport vehicle at a a Gary, Indiana McDonald’s.

Published reports said he asked the driver to open the widow so he could spit. Despite officials saying he had a belly chain restraint, handcuffs and a leg brace on, 22-year-old Leon Taylor vanished from law enforcement’s sight.

A woman and her husband asked not to have their faces shown on camera. Both learned that the man police are looking for is accused of the killing behind their home back on November 19.

“It happened around 11:00 in the morning,” said the woman. “He (the victim) was shot and passed away at the hospital.”

Taylor has a history of violent crime. Court records showed more than a half dozen charges of armed robbery since 2018, including a previous accusation of trying to escape, with prosecutors saying he removed his monitoring bracelet.

In a statement to CBS 2, REDI Transports said it continues to cooperate fully with all those investigating adding that it too is conducting its own investigation to ensure that it does not happen again. Police ask that anyone who sees Taylor to call 911.

