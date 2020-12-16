CHICAGO (CBS) — Terrified and naked, Anjanette Young stood before heavily armed Chicago Police officers who had just wrongly burst into her home. She was handcuffed and pleaded with the officers, telling them they were in the wrong place.

“There’s nobody else here, I live alone. I mean, what is going on here? You’ve got the wrong house. I live alone,” she told them

CBS 2 reported on Young’s case before, but the body cam video, and the city’s failed legal attempt to stop the station from airing it on Monday, created a national backlash against the city and Mayor Lightfoot. But it is, by far, not the only case that CBS had found, revealing a systemic problem within the department.

As part of its two-year investigation, CBS 2 Investigators interviewed more than a dozen families and children whose homes were wrongly raided by officers. Many accused police of pointing guns at them and filed federal lawsuits. CBS 2 has found more than 50 instances of police raiding the wrong locations. They even pointed guns at children.

As a result of our investigation, the police department changed its search warrant policy in January. It now contains new language that aims to protect children, adds new training for officers and will track some bad raids. But we found some significant gaps in that new policy.

CBS 2 first reported on the Archie family after uncovering police officers wrongly raided her home three times by failing to independently verify tips from confidential informants – once in February, the second in April and a third time in May. Officers were searching for a man who we found has no record of ever living at that home and who the family does not know.

Then there was the case of the Mendez family. Around dinnertime on Nov. 7, 2017, Chicago police officers broke down the door to Gilbert and Hester Mendez’s home in McKinley Park, shouting profanities, and pointing assault rifled and handguns at the couple and their sons, Peter and Jack.

Seven-year-old Samari Boswell and her family were celebrating her brother TJ’s birthday when police officers used a battering ram and sledgehammer to burst into their home.

Officers surrounded the family with weapons drawn, according to a lawsuit. Their aunt was handcuffed and taken outside after repeatedly asking police to see the warrant, she said. These are just four examples of CPD behavior. You can read much more about our investigation at the link below.

