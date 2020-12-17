DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, Chicago Police Department, John Catanzara

CHICAGO (CBS) — The head of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police could be fired over inflammatory social media posts.

The Chief Administrator of the Police Board has recommended Thursday that John Catanzara lose his job over a series of more than 15 offensive Facebook posts between November 2016 and February 2018.

Records show the posts include statements suggesting killing people and suggesting officers stop chasing offenders.

In one post Catanzara referred to Muslims, saying, “Savages they all deserve a bullet.”

Earlier this year, the superintendent did not agree with Catanzara’s firing and suggested he be suspended for one year.

Andrea Zopp, a police board member, reviewed the files and said the superintendent’s argument was not persuasive enough to overcome the chief administrator’s recommendation. The decision will now go to the full police board.

