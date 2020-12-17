CHICAGO (CBS) — Staff and volunteers from Kids Above All spent Thursday morning getting gifts ready for delivery to children in Chicago and the suburbs.
The group said it doesn’t want this year’s challenges to ruin the holidays for young people.
The Chicago-based nonprofit said it is dedicated to “protecting, healing and educating” children and their families so they can build better lives.
Thank you to our Auxiliary Board member, Melissa Hampson (@mhampie), for donating towards our #2020HolidayGiftDrive!! The stuffed animals will be a wonderful cuddle buddy for our kids during the holidays!#holidayseason #holidayseasonlive #holidaygifts pic.twitter.com/NGfrpa2mpS
— Kids Above All (@KAAIllinois) December 17, 2020
