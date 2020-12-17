DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) —  Staff and volunteers from Kids Above All spent Thursday morning getting gifts ready for delivery to children in Chicago and the suburbs.

The group said it doesn’t want this year’s challenges to ruin the holidays for young people.

The Chicago-based nonprofit said it is dedicated to “protecting, healing and educating” children and their families so they can build better lives.

 

