CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 142,745 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of Dec. 6 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.

While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be releasing a final number later Thursday.

Illinois’ estimated claims last week were among 885,000 total filed across the country.

Illinois numbers have not been this high since the end of March, when there were over 201,000 new claims filed during the week of March 30.

There were 107,616 new unemployment claims filed in Illinois the week of Nov. 29.

Another 74,131 new unemployment claims were filed across the state the week of Nov. 22.

There were 46,800 unemployment claims filed in Illinois the week of Nov. 8.

Illinois processed 67,158 unemployment claims the week of Nov. 1.

There were 73,515 unemployment claims filed in Illinois the week of Oct. 26.

IDES has faced ongoing struggles filling claims during the pandemic. CBS 2 spoke with four IDES employees in May. For the first time, these workers offered a glimpse into the challenges IDES employees face daily working to get thousands of new unemployment claims processed, as well as the factors they believe contribute to why so many people have not received their benefits.

CBS 2 has extensively reported about how unemployment has surged in Illinois and neighboring states during the coronavirus pandemic.

