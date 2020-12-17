Mayor Lightfoot: 'I Feel A Lot Of Pain' For Anjanette Young, Woman Handcuffed Naked By Chicago PoliceFor 20 minutes, Mayor Lightfoot vowed people involved would be held accountable, a review of every search warrant will be conducted and, most importantly, she would do what is necessary to make amends to Anjanette Young.

State, Local Leaders React To Wrong Raid By Chicago Police 'She Was Humiliated, Dehumanized And Not Believed'"Black women and girls are often not believed. We are often marginalized."

Pritzker: State Has Enough COVID Vaccines For Required Second Dosage"Any remaining vaccine that is in the vial that does not equal and full dose cannot be combined with remnants from other vials."

Teen Charged With Murder Of Retired CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams In Morgan Park CarjackingA 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of retired Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams, who was killed in a carjacking attempt two weeks ago in Morgan Park.