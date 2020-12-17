CHICAGO (CBS) — A setback for the Chicago Teachers Union in its fight to keep in-person learning from resuming at Chicago Public Schools next month as planned.
The Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board has rejected CTU’s plea for an injunction to keep kids from returning to classes until terms can be reached through collective bargaining between the union and CPS.
Last week, CPS officials said they’ve been talking to CTU since November 1, but the union has not provided any specific proposal to improve the district’s current plan.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘You Have the Wrong Place:’ Body Camera Video Shows Moments Police Handcuff Innocent, Naked Woman During Wrong Raid
- 3 High-Ranking Fire Department Officials Ask For Demotion, Including One Who Sources Say Was Twice Denied Boarding On A Plane Because He Was Drunk
- Man Shot And Killed In School Parking Lot On Far South Side