CHICAGO (CBS) — The outrage over Anjanette Young’s treatment by Chicago police continues to boil over.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has the latest voices: including aldermen, state lawmakers and even the lieutenant governor now weighing in.

Several lawmakers said they could barely stomach watching the body cam video from the raid, and they’re joining the CBS 2 two-year long push to try to fix the system.

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd) said she was upset.

“I have to say that I am still feeling sick from watching that video. It was incredibly triggering,” Rodriguez-Sanchez said, adding that it was triggering because Anjanette Young is handcuffed, naked and helpless as police officers wrongly entered her home with guns drawn.

Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26) praised Ms. Young’s willingness to share her story.

“Thank god that Ms. Young had the foresight and wherewithal to continue to fight this,” Buckner said. “And thank God that this network was able to not be bullied into into silence when it comes to this.”

State Senator Robert Peters (D-13) and State Representative Buckner said they’re now looking into legislative fixes at the state level to make sure it’s not allowed to happen again.

“I think overall on the sense of safety in our city that everybody wants,” Peters said. “We want to have more control over that and I think that’s very important.”

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton said she too is committed to reform.

“She was humiliated, dehumanized and not believed,” Stratton said. “And Black women and girls are often not believed. We are often marginalized.”

But change would need to come from the local level first.

“This practice of trying to intimidation or stop the release of police videos is wrong,” said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th.)

On Thursday, several Chicago Alderman joined Black Lives Matter Chicago in demanding an end to these kind of home raids.

“We need a hearing in the Chicago City Council on this specific incident so we can make Ms. Young whole,” added Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th.)

And the removal of any sanctions against Anjanette and her attorney.

But all of theses voices are in agreement that the pattern of wrong raids and a lack of transparency is what alarms them the most.

“We have to take a real look at what kind of climate have we created to make these ham handed haphazard raids, even possible,” Buckner said.

Several alderman and community organizations renewed their call for the creation of an elected council to oversee the Police Department. It was first introduced in 2016 but has failed to pass over the years.

