CHICAGO (CBS) — Today is starting off chilly, but south winds will warm us up later this morning, sending temperatures well above normal.
It will be mostly cloudy today, with a high of around 40.
Clouds will linger tomorrow, with a few showers or drizzle, possibly even a few flurries.
Highs will stay in the 40s through the middle of next week.
Christmas Eve will bring a big cooldown, with temperatures topping out in the low 20s, and we could see single digits by Christmas Day.
