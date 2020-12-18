DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Today is starting off chilly, but south winds will warm us up later this morning, sending temperatures well above normal.

It will be mostly cloudy today, with a high of around 40.

(Credit: CBS)

Clouds will linger tomorrow, with a few showers or drizzle, possibly even a few flurries.

Highs will stay in the 40s through the middle of next week.

Christmas Eve will bring a big cooldown, with temperatures topping out in the low 20s, and we could see single digits by Christmas Day.

(Credit: CBS)

