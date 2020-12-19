CHICAGO (CBS)– After temporarily pausing COVID-19 vaccinations Friday night when four employees had reactions, Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville will resume vaccinations Sunday.

Dr. Robert Citronberg, executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention at Advocate Aurora Health, said four people who had been vaccinated since Thursday suffered allergic reactions, prompting Condell Medical Center to temporarily halt immunizations Friday night.

Citronberg said three of those staffers suffered mild reactions to the vaccine, while one suffered a severe anaphylactic reaction, requiring them to be hospitalized overnight. All four are now at home and doing well.

Due to privacy laws, Citronberg said he couldn’t reveal if the person who suffered a severe reaction to the vaccine has a history of allergic reactions to vaccines, but he said that staffer is doing well now.

Because of the cluster of reactions at Condell Medical Center, officials initially feared they might have received a bad batch of vaccines, but Citronberg said the same lot of vaccines was used at multiple sites within and outside of the Advocate Aurora Health network, with no other reports of serious concerns.

“We felt that there are really no concerns about the integrity of the vaccine,” he said.

Citronberg said, when Advocate Aurora Health consulted with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health, they concurred with the plan to resume vaccinations at Condell Medical Center on Sunday.

An internal review also was conducted to confirm the quality of the vaccine batch and protocols for distributing the vaccine.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have increased our post-vaccine evaluation period to 30 minutes for all individuals across all our sites, which exceeds CDC/ACIP recommendations,” the statement read.

Citronberg said a physician who was one of the four people who suffered a reaction to the COVID vaccine told him he’s feeling great, and has no reservations about continuing vaccinations.

“He absolutely is 100% behind continued vaccination of our population, knowing how important this is to end our pandemic. He has no hesitation whatsoever,” Citronberg said.

Citronberg said he got his vaccine two days ago, and he also has “zero hesitation about going back for my second vaccination.”

“We expect that there will be some reactions to the vaccine along the way. We’re prepared for them, and on balance the benefits of vaccination of the population far outweigh the risks, even knowing that occasionally we’ll have some reaction to the vaccine,” Citronberg said. “We’re going to have occasional reactions, there’s no doubt about it, and I feel that we’re adequately prepared to handle those if and when they occur.”

To date, Advocate Aurora Health has administered 6,000 vaccines to its staff in Illinois and Wisconsin, and the reactions at Condell Medical Center have been the only allergic reactions reported.

“We have no plans to slow down our vaccination process. This is how we get out of the pandemic, and I am thrilled that we’ve been able to vaccinate 6,000 team members just this week. That’s tremendous, and it’s just the start,” Citronberg said.

