CHICAGO (CBS) — A serious crash in Jackson Park.
It happened Sunday night near 70th and Euclid. A witness said a driver was being chased by police.
“I guess these guys were running from the police and they hit a car, hit a pothole, flipped over,” said witness Don Lynch. “Three people were pulled out. The cops said they had a gun and alcohol in the car. They all look like teenagers.”
No word yet on any serious injuries or charges.
