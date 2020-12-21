DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:car crash, Chicago News, CPD, Euclid Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A serious crash in Jackson Park.

It happened Sunday night near 70th and Euclid. A witness said a driver was being chased by police.

“I guess these guys were running from the police and they hit a car, hit a pothole, flipped over,” said witness Don Lynch. “Three people were pulled out. The cops said they had a gun and alcohol in the car. They all look like teenagers.”

No word yet on any serious injuries or charges.

Also From CBS Chicago: