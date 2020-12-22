CHICAGO (CBS) — City officials busted two illegal parties in the River North neighborhood early Sunday for violating COVID-19 regulations, after finding large crowds gathering without masks or safe distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
Around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection responded to a complaint of an illegal party at 409 W. Huron St., and found 66 people gathered on the fourth floor without wearing masks or social distancing. Patrons were being charged $100 at the door for the party, which featured alcohol and a DJ, despite the statewide ban on indoor dining and bar service, and the ban on private events.
The business was cited for violating COVID-19 regulations, and for unlicensed activity. The Buildings Department ordered the establishment to close for hazardous and dangerous conditions.
A short time after the investigation at 409 W. Huron St., the city responded to a separate complaint at 107 W. Hubbard St., where they found approximately 83 people attending an unlicensed event at an apartment, with no one wearing masks or social distancing. The tenant was cited by the city for violating COVID-19 regulations and unlicensed activity. The Buildings Department also issued citations for hazardous and dangerous conditions.
BACP said the city conducted a total of 132 investigations over the weekend, and issued citations to eight businesses for violating COVID-19 regulations between Thursday and Sunday:
- Wood restaurant at 3335-37 N. Halsted St. was cited for allowing indoor dining on Friday;
- Firewater Saloon at 6689-95 N. Oliphant St. was cited for allowing indoor dining on Friday;
- Ted’s Cocktail Lounge at 5813 W. Madison Ave. was cited for allowing indoor drinking on Friday;
- New China Buffet at 3246 W. Madison Ave. was cited for allowing indoor dining on Saturday;
- Labriola Café at 535 N. Michigan Ave. was cited for allowing indoor dining on Saturday;
- Creative Kids Zone at 2317 E. 71 St. was cited for holding an indoor event with 30 attendees on Saturday.
City officials said businesses cited for violating COVID-19 regulations typically receive two citations, totaling up to $10,500 in fines. Repeat violators could face additional punishment, including extended closure orders.
So far this year, the city has conducted 7,441 COVID-19 investigations and issued citations to 370 businesses.
