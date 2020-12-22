Health Directors Arwady, Ezike Welcome U.S. Surgeon General To Discuss COVID Vaccine Rollout: 'We Do Have A Finish Line In Sight'"The most important thing that we can do is to double down on our public health measures."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Bringing In Retired Judge To Investigate Anjanette Young CaseMayor Lori Lightfoot has asked former federal judge Ann Claire Williams to launch an outside investigation of the wrong raid of Anjanette Young's home, when officers handcuffed her while she was naked, and the city's handling of the fallout.

LIVE UPDATES: Aldermen Grill CPD Officials On Search Warrant Policies Amid Fallout From Wrong Raid Of Anjanette Young's HomeSeveral aldermen had invited Lightfoot to personally appear at Tuesday's hearing, but she has said she won't attend, saying "I think the aldermen have it covered."

City Shuts Down Two Illegal Parties In River North For Violating COVID-19 RestrictionsCity officials busted two illegal parties in the River North neighborhood early Sunday for violating COVID-19 regulations, after finding large crowds gathering without masks or safe distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.