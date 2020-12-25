CHICAGO (CBS) — Holiday joy is coming to hundreds of kids in communities on Chicago’s South Side, thanks to a pop up Christmas toy giveaway.
Volunteers from Project sWHISH and Bridging the Gap Globally spent much of Friday morning packing boxes of holiday treats and loading them up in vans.
But the hard work was worth it. Lots of families came out to welcome the volunteers and get their Christmas gifts. The groups work with inner city kids to unite diverse communities and promote antiviolence initiatives.
Friday’s pop ups will include stops in Englewood, Woodlawn, Auburn Gresham and the Back of the Yards neighborhoods.
