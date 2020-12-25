CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a decades long tradition on Chicago’s South Side.
On Friday morning, Christmas morning, Saint Sabina Church will deliver hundreds of meals to people in need. CBS 2’s Brandon Merano reports the parish has lots of volunteers to help with the effort.
It’s a cold Christmas, but hundreds of volunteers have been working to warm the hearts of the homeless and veterans all week. Normally there would be plenty of people packing into the church to get a free holiday meal.
But since COVID cancelled a lot of holiday plans this year, Father Michael Pfleger and his team are getting creative. They’ve enlisted the help of six Black owned businesses in the area, paying them to cook Christmas dinners, then delivering the food to the homeless and veterans.
It’s the second event they’ve done like this in the last week alone. Volunteers will be out from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday. Donations are accepted and always appreciated
