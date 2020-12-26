FREMONT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s office on Saturday was asking for help from the public in finding an 8-year-old boy who they said was abducted by his non-custodial mother on Christmas Day.
Enrique Sanchez’s grandmother has been his legal custodian since he was 1 year old, the sheriff’s office said. Around 8 p.m. Christmas Day night, his biological mother – Holly A. Adcox, 27 – took Enrique from a family Christmas gathering that was being held in the 26400 block of Route 83 in Fremont Township, the sheriff’s office said.
Adcox had been at the gathering by invitation, but had not been invited to abscond with Enrique, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office learned on Saturday that Enrique’s biological father – Federico E. Sanchez, 30 – had planned with Adcox to abduct Enrique and flee with him.
Enrique and his non-custodial parents were believed to be in a maroon 2002 Toyota Camry with Illinois registration BN21720. It is believed they planned to flee to an unknown state, the sheriff’s office said.
There is no evidence that Enrique is in danger, and thus, and AMBER Alert has not been issued, the sheriff’s office said.
Enrique is 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Enrique and his non-custodial parents’ whereabouts is asked to call 911, or to call (847) 377-4156 with any other relevant information.
