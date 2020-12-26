CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested and taken in for a mental health evaluation on Saturday after police said he was trying to smash open an ATM in Englewood.
Quick thinking helped witnesses stop the theft.
Around 1:10 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Halsted Street, witnesses called police to report a 64-year-old man trying to bust open an ATM by hitting it with a brick.
Officers caught the man in the act, police said.
The man was arrested and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.
