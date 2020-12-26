CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — The clock was ticking Saturday night for President Donald Trump to sign a stimulus bill.

If the president does not sign the bill, he will not only delay money needed by millions of Americans; he will also put relief provisions already in place — but set to expire at the end of the month — such as unemployment programs and an eviction moratorium, in jeopardy.

Roughly 12 million Americans are set to lose unemployment benefits effective Saturday night. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program allows people who are self-employed or gig workers to collect benefits, and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program extends federal help beyond the usual 26 weeks of state benefits.

The bill also included an additional $300 per week in unemployment insurance; aid for small businesses; funding for testing, tracing and vaccine distribution; additional money to increase SNAP benefits; and aid for airlines and transportation.

Congressional Republicans blocked an amended package to increase the stimulus from the usual $600 in the current bill up to $2,000.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra on Saturday had a look at the local impact on the high-stakes relief package.

We spoke to former aircraft dispatcher Dan Ershen, who was furloughed for months before getting officially laid off in October. He was forced to move back in with his mother.

But many Americans don’t even have that privilege. For some families, getting kicked out means being on the streets if there is no rent relief or an extension of protection for them.

Ershen said the back-and-forth with the bill is excruciating to watch, but so was the proposed $600.

“It was almost like a slap in the face; a pittance more than anything. It really just shows you how out of touch Congress really is with the needs of most Americans that they honestly think $600 is going to do anything,” Ershen said. “They missed the boat to really help us out already, and all they’re doing at this point – every day that goes on that they don’t pass something – is just rubbing salt into the wound, or at this point, I wouldn’t even say salt – glass.”

And if neither the president nor Congress gets the bill approved in some capacity by Jan. 3, the bill dies. Congress in that case will have to vote on a whole new bill, and the process will have to begin all over again.

In just two days, the House of Representatives is expected to consider a stopgap measure in order to avoid a federal shutdown and keep government running until President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

