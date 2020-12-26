ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) — Three people were killed and three were wounded Saturday evening when someone opened fire at a bowling alley in Rockford.

Rockford police Chief Dan O’Shea said police were called at 6:55 p.m. to the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley in the 4000 block of East State Street on the east side of Rockford. An active shooter situation was reported.

O’Shea said three people were confirmed dead, while three others were shot and wounded and were being treated at local hospitals.

CBS affiliate WIFR-TV said at least two of the people were shot were teenagers. It was not known if they were patrons or employees of the bowling alley.

The shooting was believed to be a random attack.

One person of interest was taken into custody, O’Shea said. He said it was no longer an active shooter situation as of 8:30 p.m.

The suspect was still in the building when police came, O’Shea said. It was not believed that officers fired any shots, and as of 8:30 p.m., the person taken into custody was believed to be the only one involved.

The ages and conditions of the surviving victims were not immediately learned, nor were the ages of the victims who were killed.

O’Shea said some of the victims were shot inside the bowling alley building and some were shot outside.

O’Shea was not sure whether the bowling alley was open at the time. A reported pointed out that under statewide restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic, it should not be.

Don Carter Lanes put up a Facebook post that simply read, “Pray please.”

O’Shea said he could not get into whether weapons were recovered or any information about the suspect.

