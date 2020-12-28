DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were rushed to the hospital from a fire in South Shore Monday evening.

The fire broke out in a residential building in the 7800 block of South Kingston Avenue.

The Fire Department confirmed that two residents of the building were taken to area hospitals from the scene with smoke inhalation.

Information was not immediately available on displacements.

