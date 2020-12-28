CHICAGO (CBS)– An army green beret accused of killing three people in a mass shooting in and around a bowling alley in Rockford will make his first court appearance Monday.
Duke Webb, a 37-year-old Florida resident and active military member, is facing three counts of first degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. He is a Special Forces Assistant Operations and Intelligence Sergeant assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), according to a statement from the Army. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond, police announced in a Sunday morning press conference.
Webb is expected in court at 1:30 p.m.
The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. at Don Carter Lanes in the 4000 block of East State Street on the east side of Rockford.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said the shooting is believed to be a random act, saying the shooter shot people at random both inside and outside of the bowling alley. A 73-year-old man, a 65-year old man and a 69-year-old man were all killed in the shooting. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and airlifted to a hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, treated at a local hospital and later released. A 62-year-old man was also shot multiple times and underwent surgery overnight and was in critical condition Sunday morning.
O’Shea said when officers arrived on scene they heard shots within the building. Officers went in and apprehended the suspect without any officers firing their weapons. He said the suspect attempted to obscure his ID and hide his weapons before being taken into custody.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Northwest Indiana Woman Fears Items She Mailed To Her Son In Georgia For Christmas May Be Gone For Good — And She’s Not Alone
- Green Beret Accused Of Killing 3 People At Rockford Bowling Alley Expected In Court Monday
- Anjanette Young, Who Was Handcuffed Naked During Wrong Police Raid, Agrees To Meet With Mayor Lori Lightfoot