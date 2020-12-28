DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and quiet Monday night with a low of 17.

Clouds build throughout the day on Tuesday with snow after dark.

Tomorrow: 12.28.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Much of Tuesday will be dry, with a high of 33.

7 a.m. Tuesday: 12.28.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

A moist, southerly wind flow will develop during the day ahead of the snow shower activity.

5 p.m. Tuesday: 12.28.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Once the system moves in, it will start as snow, then transition to freezing rain after midnight, then all rain at daybreak Wednesday.

4 a.m. Wednesday: 12.28.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The best accumulation chances will be closer to Rockford and into southern Wisconsin. Those areas could see 4-7 inches. Due to the storm track, we will see less snow accumulation because of the eventual changeover to rain by Wednesday morning.

The high for Tuesday is 33, while the low for Tuesday night is 29. The high for Wednesday is 39.

7 Day Forecast: 12.28.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

A second storm moves in overnight New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day with a wintry mix.

Also From CBS Chicago:

Mary Kay Kleist