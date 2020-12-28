CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois marked another grim milestone on Monday, surpassing 16,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,453 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 105 additional deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 942,362 coronavirus cases, including 16,074 deaths.

While COVID-19 deaths remain much higher than they were during the summer, they are down significantly from the peak of the fall surge. Illinois is averaging 111 deaths per day over the past week, compared to 152 per day three weeks ago.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois now stands at 7.2%. While that is up slightly from the 6.8% rate reported on Sunday, it still represents a 45% decrease from the fall peak of 13.2%.

As of Sunday night, 4,243 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 884 in the ICU and 515 ventilators. While COVID-19 hospitalizations also ticked up slightly in the past 24 hours, overall they have been trending down for more than a month after peaking at 6,175 on Nov. 20, though there are still far more COVID-19 patients in the hospital in mid-December than at the start of the fall surge in early October.

Illinois is averaging 4,336 coronavirus hospitalizations per day over the last week, nearly triple the average of about 1,500 per day at the start of October.

