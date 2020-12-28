CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for two men after shots were fired at officers near Washington Park Sunday night.
According to Chicago police, officers were called to 51st and Prairie just before 10:30 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired.
Officers saw two men sitting in a dark colored SUV. As the officers approached the vehicle, the man sitting in the passenger seat started shooting before the driver took off.
Officers shot back and no injuries were reported.
Police recovered a gun at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.
Also From CBS Chicago: