Jonathan Toews Will Not Join Blackhawks At Training Camp Due To Medical IssuesBlackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not be at training camp with the team due to medical issues, the team announced Tuesday.

22 Points For Cameron Krutwig As Loyola Beats Illinois State For Second Time In As Many DaysCameron Krutwig had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds with seven assists and Loyola of Chicago routed Illinois State on Monday night.

Longtime Chicago Basketball Coach Donnie Kirksey Dies After Fight With COVID-19The Chicago basketball community has lost a key member of the family.

Reports Say Cubs Are Close To Trading Yu Darvish To San Diego PadresCubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer appears to be on the verge of a blockbuster trade.

Blackhawks' Kirby Dach Out 4 To 5 Months After Breaking Wrist In Exhibition Game In CanadaBlackhawks forward Kirby Dach will be out four to five months after having surgery for an injury he suffered during an exhibition game in Canada last week.

Bulls Remain Winless After Just Falling Short To Golden State WarriorsGolden State scored a victory over the Chicago Bulls for the Warriors' first win of the season on Sunday.