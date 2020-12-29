CHICAGO (CBS) — Most of the United States continues to stay on Chicago’s travel order list.
According to the city of Chicago’s Department of Public Health, Indiana continues to be in the red zone, which means avoid all travel to the area. Wisconsin is now in the orange zone.
The new Chicago travel order starts Friday January 1 at 12:01 a.m. The next travel order update is set for January 12.
People who travel to a state in the red zone are advised to quarantine for 10 days. According to the city’s health department, people traveling to states in orange must quarantine for 10 days or get a negative COVID test result before traveling (but not longer than 72 hours before arriving. They must adhere to strict masking, engage in social distancing and avoid in-person gatherings.
The territories include Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. Those areas are in the orange area. There is no quarantine required nor is there a pre-arrival COVID test for people who travel to states in yellow. Those are Vermont and Hawaii, but it’s recommended that people avoid any non-essential travel to those area.
Here are the steps to follow according to the city of Chicago’s travel order:
- When planning, review the CDPH Travel Order state list. Avoid all non-essential travel.
- Prior to arrival, Orange list travelers must receive a negative COVID-19 test result no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival and have proof of negative results OR plan to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Red list travelers should plan for a 10-day quarantine.
- Upon arrival in Chicago, Orange list travelers should maintain a copy of negative test result with them while in Chicago or quarantine for 10 days if they chose not to take a test. Red list travelers should quarantine for 10 days.
