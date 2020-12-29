CHICAGO (CBS)– An individual passing by a senior living center in suburban Glenview saved the day early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters rushed to Belmont Village on Golf Road just before 1 a.m. where a fire started on a balcony.
The caller is being hailed as a hero for reporting the fire before it was able to spread.
Officials said parts of the building’s siding are made of a flammable product and there have been some problems in the past.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Northwest Indiana Woman Fears Items She Mailed To Her Son In Georgia For Christmas May Be Gone For Good — And She’s Not Alone
- Green Beret Accused Of Killing 3 People At Rockford Bowling Alley Expected In Court Monday
- Anjanette Young, Who Was Handcuffed Naked During Wrong Police Raid, Agrees To Meet With Mayor Lori Lightfoot