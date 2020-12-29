DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Fire, Glenview

CHICAGO (CBS)– An individual passing by a senior living center in suburban Glenview saved the day early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters rushed to Belmont Village on Golf Road just before 1 a.m. where a fire started on a balcony.

The caller is being hailed as a hero for reporting the fire before it was able to spread.

Officials said parts of the building’s siding are made of a flammable product and there have been some problems in the past.

