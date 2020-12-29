DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago News, OEMC, Snow Plows, Snowfall

CHICAGO (CBS) — In preparation for Tuesday afternoon’s snowfall, Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) deployed 211 snow vehicles.

Salt spreaders will also be working on city streets, with a focus on keeping Chicago’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive passable for motorists and buses until the snow stops.

Those vehicles will later move to residential streets as needed. A wintry system will bring snow and ice Tuesday evening and overnight before warming to rain on Wednesday.

According to the city, its streets and sanitation department will continue to monitor the weather and ground conditions throughout the afternoon and evening hours. The city urges those who must travel to take precautions during inclement weather.

Click here to see the city of Chicago’s snow fleet in real time. The snowfall is expected to continue through early Wednesday morning.

