CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were investigating Tuesday after a man was found shot to death in an Auburn Gresham neighborhood home the night before.
At 9:15 p.m. Monday, the 33-year-old man was found on the kitchen floor of a home in the 8300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue with a gunshot wound to the face. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
He was identified as Pierre Macon of the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Macon was in the home with a group of people when someone fired shots, police said.
As of late Monday, there were no witnesses to the shooting and further details were unknown.
Area Two detectives were investigating.
