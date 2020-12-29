CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were asking for help from the public in finding an 80-year-old woman who was last seen a day earlier in the Greater Grand Crossing community.
Mildred Burnett was last seen Monday near 160 W. 79th St., on the cusp of the Greater Grand Crossing and West Chatham communities. She has a medical condition and may be in need of care, police said.
Burnett is Black, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has gray/black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.
She was last seen wearing a long blue/purple coat, black pants, black boots, eyeglasses with gold frames, and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Area Two Special Victims Section at (312) 747-8274, or to call 911.
