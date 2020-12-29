CHICAGO (CBS)– New video from a doorbell camera shows the moments after a shooting in the Portage Park neighborhood.
Monday morning, police responded to calls of shots fired. Officers found a man in a car, near Irving Park Road and Lockwood, who had been shot several times.
In the video, moments after shots are heard, a car reverses and then takes off.
Police are looking for the shooter.
