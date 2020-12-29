CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday evening after being shot inside a vehicle in the South Austin neighborhood.
At 5:30 p.m., the woman was in a vehicle in an alley behind the 700 block of North Central Avenue when a man came up, took out a gun, and shot her, police said.
The woman was shot in the right shoulder and right leg and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where her condition was stabilized.
Area Four detectives were investigating Tuesday night.
Also From CBS Chicago: