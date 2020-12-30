CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters rushed to a Berwyn home Thursday for an emergency of a different kind.
Sirens were turned on for Ronald Vinyard. The former Berwyn fire chief turned 80 Thursday. The department celebrated with a parade outside Vinyard’s home. The celebration brought some joy to Vinyard who’s been home-bound due to the pandemic and health issues.
He spent 36 years in the fire department. Vinyard also served in the firefighters’ union. Vinyard is so beloved in Berwyn, there’s an award named after him.
