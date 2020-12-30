CHICAGO (CBS)– After a snowy night, rain moves in for the rest of the morning.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northern Cook, DeKalb, McHenry, Lake (IL,) and Kane counties until 9 a.m.
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for all of counties except Newton and Jasper counties.
Temperatures continue to rise to the 40s Wednesday, and most are above freezing. Rain will continue through most of the morning.
Slush, snow and ice on the ground should begin to melt and wash away from the rain.
Another wintry system is expected to arrive on New Years Day.
