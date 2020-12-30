CHICAGO (CBS) — The giving spirit of the holidays is still going strong. Tuesday night CBS 2 shared a story about an Englewood woman whose wheelchair was stolen. Since that story aired, more than a dozen viewers reached out to offer to donate a replacement.
Lizzie Wallace, 79, said someone came into her building’s community room and took her wheelchair. The person working the front desk didn’t realize it was being stolen.
Wallace has respiratory problems, a heart condition and arthritis, and she depends on that chair.
Thanks to the generosity of strangers Wallace is getting a new chair.
