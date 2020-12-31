CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday met with Anjanette Young, the woman who was handcuffed naked during a botched raid by Chicago Police, according to Young’s attorney.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported that the meeting took place Thursday morning.

Attorney Keenan Saulter released the following statement:

“Today we met and had a lengthy, very candid and productive conversation about the unacceptable raid on Ms. Young’s house and her pain. We also discussed a number of systemic changes necessary to address the wrongs done not only to Ms. Young, but also to other victims. “We both acknowledge that today’s conversation, was but a step towards Ms. Young’s healing. “Today’s conversation was not a resolution to the problematic issues that both parties acknowledge exist—which led to the events of February 21, 2019 at Ms. Young’s home. “However, there could be no resolution without first engaging in a substantive conversation.”

We are both committed to continuing to identify areas of common ground relating to these issues and to working towards necessary policy changes together.

This comes days after a planned meeting between Young and the mayor was canceled – resulting in a backlash directed at the mayor.

On Sunday, Young’s attorney, Keenan Saulter, sent a letter to Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, and seven aldermen, proposing a private meeting with the mayor at Young’s church, Progressive Baptist in Armour Square, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday – followed by a public forum with the mayor, the aldermen, and Brown. Saulter later invited all 50 aldermen to attend the public forum.

But on Monday afternoon, Mayor Lightfoot began expressing reservations. The mayor expressed concerns about the invitation for a public forum with all 50 aldermen, pointing not only to the pandemic, but possible issues with the state’s Open Meetings Act.

The meeting also came a day after City Hall released 150 pages of emails and documents about the Young case, including what the mayor was told and when. Some of those emails showed Lightfoot knew what happened that night in 2019.

Two weeks ago, the mayor acknowledged she was emailed about Young’s case but didn’t remember the details. In one of the emails, a top aide asked the mayor to check information about the raid.

