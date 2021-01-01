CHICAGO (CBS)– The Illinois Tollway has deployed all 196 snow plows ahead of the New Year’s Day winter storm.
The snow plows will respond to the snow and freezing rain expected to begin Friday morning and continue through Saturday.
Officials said the response is fully equipped and is beginning the winter driving season with more than 80,000 tons of roadway salt.
Drivers in need of assistance during the storm should activate their hazard lights and dial *999 for assistance from the Illinois Tollway. Drivers are advised to slow down and allow extra time on the roads.
