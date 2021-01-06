CHICAGO (CBS) — First-term Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller drew a angry rebukes from some fellow Republicans and Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker after quoting Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler during remarks at a pro-Trump rally outside the U.S. Capitol.

Miller’s speech on Tuesday afternoon was caught on video just a few days after she was sworn into office. She said Republicans need to “win the hearts and minds of our children” in order to avoid losing future elections.

“This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,’” Miller said.

Not a great look for a freshmen Congresswoman to be caught on tape at a rally in the Nation’s Capitol saying “Hitler was right.” @Miller_Congress And for those who want to nitpick what she said, let me just stop you right there—Hitler was right on literally nothing. pic.twitter.com/KXbVT8jTr3 — Margot McGowan Staebler (@always_margot) January 5, 2021

A Twitter user who posted video of Miller’s remarks responded to Miller’s quote of Hitler by saying, “They’re saying the quiet part out loud.”

On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker called Miller’s statement “unfathomable and disgusting.”

“Let me be clear, Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics. Illinois Republicans cannot allow this to stand, and must condemn this vile evil streak in their party. If Representative Miller was the least bit interested in history, she would visit the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center to learn just how wrong Hitler really was,” he said.

Miller’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on her remarks.

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a fellow Illinois Republican, tweeted “I outright condemn this garbage.”

I outright condemn this garbage. https://t.co/297ihO6pe6 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider said Miller’s comments were “wrong and disgusting.”

“We urge Congresswoman Miller to apologize,” Schneider said.

Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) also condemned Miller’s remarks in a post on Twitter, in which he shared a photo of the Bronze Star his father was awarded for fighting the Nazis during World War II.

“Our elected officials must not normalize, validate, or support Hitler’s memory, quotes, ideology, etc. Hitler was most certainly not ‘right,'” Butler wrote.

Miller, a supporter of President Donald Trump, is among dozens of House Republicans who are objecting to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

A day after Miller’s remarks, supporters of President Trump stormed barricades and confronted police outside the Capitol on Wednesday, shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term.

Thousands of the president’s supporters descended on Washington, D.C., for the speech, and to protest certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 election. After Mr. Trump’s speech, many made their way to the Capitol where they planned to protest throughout the day as members of Congress count electoral votes, a formality that finalizes Biden’s victory.

The US Capitol was placed on lockdown and lawmakers were evacuated from the chambers as Trump supporters breached the building.

The Associated Press reports the Senate has recessed the Electoral College vote after the protestors forced the lockdown at the Capitol. They are also reporting one person has been shot amid the melee with Trump supporters. Their condition is unknown.

Videos of the skirmishes outside the Capitol show protesters tearing down rows of metal barricades around the building before aggressively confronting uniformed officers. Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

The District of Columbia National Guard has activated 340 members to support the D.C. Metropolitan Police during the pro-Trump demonstrations in response to a request from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Secret Service and the Federal Protective Service will provide assistance to Capitol Hill Police, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told CBS News.

Video taken from within the Capitol by Slate writer Jim Newell showed a protester using a blunt object to break a glass window on a door to the Capitol. Senators have been moved to a safe location, and police wearing riot control gear are inside the building.

