CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting inside a YMCA on Chicago’s West Side.
CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports from YMCA in Austin where two men were shot.
Chicago police spent much of the afternoon going in and out of the YMCA. Inside, stairs lead up to a gym and lounge area and according to staff, that’s where the shooting happened.
They heard at least three gunshots. Police said someone shot two men around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. A 20-year-old was shot in the shoulder and 21-year-old shot in the stomach and arm. Medics took both to Mount Sinai Hospital where their condition is being stabilized.
A building manager said at the time, no children were inside. The pandemic has halted programs for kids. But people do come to the center to play basketball and workout.
Officers were interviewing witnesses inside the gym Wednesday. It’s unclear whether a suspect has been apprehended.
