CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a serious crash Thursday morning that left damage in West Rogers Park.
A vehicle hit a building, tree and a light poll before landing on the sidewalk near Western and Farwell. The impact of the crash knocked down some power lines.
Police said the driver was speeding. No one was in the car when officers arrived.
This is a developing story.
