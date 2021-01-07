BREAKING:U.S. Capitol Locked Down As Pro-Trump Protesters Storm Building, Halting Electoral Count
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a serious crash Thursday morning that left damage in West Rogers Park.

A vehicle hit a building, tree and a light poll before landing on the sidewalk near Western and Farwell. The impact of the crash knocked down some power lines.

Police said the driver was speeding. No one was in the car when officers arrived.

This is a developing story. 

