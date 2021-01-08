CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears needed help to make the playoffs, but they’re on their own against the Saints. It’s a NFC Wild Card weekend showdown Sunday on CBS 2.

Saints Defense

#1 Don’t Sleep on the Saints Defense. For all the attention Drew Brees and the Saints offense gets, it’s their defense that may be the biggest reason they’re the #2 seed. They’re top five in the league against both the run and pass, but it’s the run defense that me cause the most problems for the Bears. David Montgomery has been a key to their success. But look for the Saints to do everything to slow him down. He did go for 89 yards in the first meeting but I expect the sledding to be tough Sunday. The Saints allowed only one 100 yard rusher this season.

Mack Attack

#2 Mack Needs to be on the Attack. With injuries all over the defense, the Bears are likely going to need a monster game from Khalil Mack to hang in this one. Mack was very good in the first meeting as the Bears hung with the Saints. He had a sack and five tackles. The Saints are middle of the pack in sacks allowed, so if Mack can force one of his patented strip sacks that the Bears recover, that may be a way for them to stay in this game.

Turnover Time

#3 Speaking of Fumbles, The Turnover Battle Will Be Key. Yes, that’s true in most games, but when you’re a big underdog, you’ve got to make big plays. The problem is the Saints were #4 in the NFL in turnover ratio while the Bears are 23rd. But in the Saints four losses, they were -2 in the turnover department with at least one giveaway in all four of those games. Drew Brees’ arm strength also isn’t what it once was so maybe a Bears defender can jump in and get and much needed takeaway to help them come away with a big upset win.

It’s a 3:40 p.m. kickoff Sunday on CBS 2.

