CHICAGO (CBS) — Northerly wind Friday night and Saturday will pull cold air over the relatively warmer water of Lake Michigan and create lake enhanced snow flurries. High pressure will continue to send wind off the lake.
The high is stuck for now because low pressure has stalled off the North Carolina coast. Once it finally makes a move Sunday, the high can start drifting east of the Chicago area, setting up a drier westerly wind flow.
It will be possible to enjoy some peaks of sunshine Sunday.
Forecast:
Friday night: Scattered Flurries. LOW 28
Saturday: Cloudy with lakeside flurries. HIHG 35
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. HIGH 32.
