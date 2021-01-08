DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — A former suburban teacher will spend the next four years in prison for sexually assaulting one of his students.

Thomas Connelly was a physics teacher at Joliet Central High school.

Investigators said Connelly assaulted a girl at a Naperville hotel back in May of 2017.

School staffers became aware of Connelly’s relationship with the girl after hearing other students gossiping.

