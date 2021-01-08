CHICAGO (CBS) — A former suburban teacher will spend the next four years in prison for sexually assaulting one of his students.
Thomas Connelly was a physics teacher at Joliet Central High school.
Investigators said Connelly assaulted a girl at a Naperville hotel back in May of 2017.
School staffers became aware of Connelly’s relationship with the girl after hearing other students gossiping.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Brad Rukstales Of Inverness, Arrested At U.S. Capitol Riot, Apologizes And Expresses Embarrassment
- Hackers Stole $2,000 From Woman’s Account, But Bank Wouldn’t Give Her Refund Until CBS 2 Got Involved
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls For First-Term Rep. Mary Miller To Resign For Comments About Hitler Being ‘Right On One Thing’