CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s time to let the Christmas tree go.
The city of Chicago’s tree recycling program begins Saturday January 9 at 25 Chicago Park District locations.
Holiday trees can be dropped off inside tree corrals. The trees will be turned into mulch and wood chips, which Chicago residents can pick up for free starting on the 16th at selected park locations.
#Chicago: Hold onto that tree just a bit longer! Your free Christmas Tree Recycling Program starts this Saturday January 9th through the 23rd at twenty-five parks citywide. Read on for more details.🎄💚♻️ https://t.co/qa6bF1mOMP
