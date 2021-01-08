DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s time to let the Christmas tree go.

The city of Chicago’s tree recycling program begins Saturday January 9 at 25 Chicago Park District locations.

Holiday trees can be dropped off inside tree corrals. The trees will be turned into mulch and wood chips, which Chicago residents can pick up for free starting on the 16th at selected park locations.

 

