CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security and Attorney General Kwame Raoul have now partnered with the FBI to form a task force to work against unemployment fraud.

CBS 2 has reported extensively on unemployment fraud, scammers stealing identities and snatching benefits from jobless workers who need them the most.

IDES, the attorney genera’s office and the FBI have formed what’s called the Task Force On Unemployment Insurance Benefits Fraud, which will allow state and federal agencies to share information that will help investigate and prosecute these crimes. The task force will allow state and federal resources to be deployed on a large scale, according to a release from Raoul’s office.

The task force will also include the Illinois State Police, The U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, the Illinois Department of Revenue, the Internal Revenue Service and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association.

“Bad actors have taken advantage of a global pandemic that has pushed desperate people to unemployment insurance agencies for economic relief,” IDES Acting Director Kristin Richards said. “While this massive fraud scheme has redirected the valuable man-hours and resources the Department would be better served to use assisting claimants, IDES remains committed to detecting and shutting these claims down and will continue to support law enforcement’s efforts to find the fraudsters behind these crimes.”

According to IDES, the increase in identity theft unemployment fraud “can likely be attributed to large corporate data breaches.” They say it is not the result of any state system breaches.

IDES says anyone who has been a victim of unemployment fraud should immediately report it via the IDES website or by calling 800-814-0513.

IDES has stopped more than 350,000 fraudulent claims so far, the release state.

Information on how to protect yourself from identity theft is available on the Illinois Attorney General’s website or by calling the attorney general’s identity theft hotline at 1-866-999-5630.

