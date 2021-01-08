DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
COVID-19 Vaccines, Dr. Allison Arwady

CHICAGO (CBS)– People who live and work at a long-term care facility on Chicago’s Northwest Side are getting their first COVID-19 vaccinations Friday morning.

Through a partnership with Walgreens, residents and staff at Alden Estates of Northmoor Rehab and Care Center on Northwest Highway are getting their shots.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, stopped by with some words of encouragement.

“There is nothing that I care more about than getting long-term care facilities vaccinated in the City of Chicago,” She said.

Arwady said the staff and residents reflect the city’s goal of seeing a high uptick in vaccinations at  longterm care facilities.

