By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Karlov Avenue, Lawndale, police shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were in the hospital late Saturday after a shooting in Lawndale.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Karlov Avenue.

A Chicago Police officer fired a weapon during the incident, but it was unclear late Saturday afternoon who shot whom.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, while a 29-year-old man was taken to Rush University Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Police released a photo of an offender’s gun.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating.

