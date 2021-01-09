CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were in the hospital late Saturday after a shooting in Lawndale.
It happened around 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Karlov Avenue.
A Chicago Police officer fired a weapon during the incident, but it was unclear late Saturday afternoon who shot whom.
A 20-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, while a 29-year-old man was taken to Rush University Medical Center in an unknown condition.
Police released a photo of an offender’s gun.
Offender’s firearm recovered at scene. pic.twitter.com/VlPPbI8wFD
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) January 9, 2021
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating.
