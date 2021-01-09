CHICAGO (CBS) — One woman is dead and another was injured in a shooting the vestibule of a building in the Kenwood neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 2:45 p.m. in a building in the 4900 block of South East End Avenue, police said.
Police said a man entered the vestibule of the apartment building and asked to use the phone. Then, he began firing shots at the women, police said.
One woman was shot once in the right side of the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other was shot in the chest and back and was pronounced dead at the same hospital.
The woman who was killed was sitting at a desk in the vestibule and was not the intended target, police said. The woman who survived was in the same area.
