CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 6,717 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 101 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,024,039 cases, including 17,494 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories reported 102,903 tests to the state for a total of 14,025,514.
As of Friday night, 3,589 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 742 were in intensive care and 393 were on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8 is 8.3%.
