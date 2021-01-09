DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Joliet Police chief is retiring from the department in the midst of a controversy involving allegations of police misconduct.

Chief Al Roechner will leave the job Jan. 21 after 29 years with the department.

It was Roechner who opened a criminal investigation into a Joliet Police sergeant who blew the whistle on the existence of a video showing a man who later died in police custody.

The CBS 2 Investigators obtained the video showing officers slapping and cursing at Eric Lurry, 37, prior to his death in January of 2020.

The coroner ruled Lurry died from a drug overdose. Prosecutors determined there was no police misconduct in Lurry’s arrest.

On December 29, Sgt. Javier Esqueda was indicted on charges of official misconduct, accused of using a laptop in his squad car to view a video of Lurry’s death.

