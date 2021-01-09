CHICAGO (CBS) — The Joliet Police chief is retiring from the department in the midst of a controversy involving allegations of police misconduct.
Chief Al Roechner will leave the job Jan. 21 after 29 years with the department.
It was Roechner who opened a criminal investigation into a Joliet Police sergeant who blew the whistle on the existence of a video showing a man who later died in police custody.
The CBS 2 Investigators obtained the video showing officers slapping and cursing at Eric Lurry, 37, prior to his death in January of 2020.
The coroner ruled Lurry died from a drug overdose. Prosecutors determined there was no police misconduct in Lurry’s arrest.
On December 29, Sgt. Javier Esqueda was indicted on charges of official misconduct, accused of using a laptop in his squad car to view a video of Lurry’s death.
